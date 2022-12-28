One fatality, one injured in yesterday’s accident near mm 103

Wyo4news Photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there was one fatality and one injured during yesterday’s accident near milepost 103. The name of the deceased is Betty Abriani, 63, from Wyoming.

The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane between Dewar Drive and College Drive exits in Rock Springs, Wyoming. The crash blocked both lanes and traffic was re-routed in order for clean up.

“The Cadillac Escalade was reported as a wrong-way driver westbound on Interstate 80 in the eastbound lanes. The Cadillac collided head-on with the eastbound Jeep Cherokee,“ according to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Conditions of the road were dry.

No other information has been provided at this time.