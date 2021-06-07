Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 7, 2021) — There’s just ONE MORE DAY until the 2021 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive!

The traveling trophy is on the line tomorrow, as the 2021 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive takes place June 8 and 9. Donations take place at the Rock Springs Bunning Freight Station June 8 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, while June 9 features the Green River Recreation Center from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Competing agencies include:

Rock Springs Ambulance Service

Castle Rock Medical

Green River Fire Department

Rock Springs Fire Department

Rock Springs Police Department

Green River Police Department

Sweetwater County Dispatch

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

Wyoming Highway Patrol

Sweetwater County Fire District #1

Advertisement

Visit vitalant.org to make an appointment, and be sure to use sponsor code “BATTLE21”.

After consecutive wins in 2017 and 2018 by the Green River Police Department, the Rock Springs Police Department won the trophy in 2019. Battle of the Badges did not take place in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2019 saw 242 pints of blood donated.

This event is brought to you by WyoRadio, Vitalant, and Aspen Mountain Medical Center.