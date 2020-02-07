One more extremely windy day coming our way, then just windy

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 7, 2020) — A High Wind Warning remains in effect for Sweetwater County through 5 p.m. today. The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for west winds of 35 to 45 mph today with possible gusts to 60 mph.

Yesterday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m. the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport had a measured wind gust of 60 mph.

Travel conditions will be affected by not only the wind but a change of possible light snow. High Profile vehicles and semi-trucks can experience an enhanced blow over risk.

Winds are forecast to subside tonight, but will still be gusting near 35 mph through Saturday.