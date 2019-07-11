One Person Dies In Wednesday Night Pinedale Fire

Pinedale, WY (7/11/19) – The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Sublette County Unified Fire responded to a structure fire in Pinedale Wednesday night around 10:50.

Sponsor

Sublette County Dispatch received a 911 call of a structure fire at 121 North Ashley Avenue in Pinedale. Deputies and Sublette County Unified Fire responded with ten fire apparatus from Pinedale, Boulder, and Daniel. Upon arrivial autorities and were notified that one occupant was able to exit the home and a second was trapped inside.

According to the sheriff’s report, upon arrival responders found the home to be partially involved and actively burning. Responders on the scene found a female, identified as Tricia Gunderson of Pinedale, outside of the home. Ms. Gunderson advised responders that there was still someone inside. Sublette County Unified Fire personnel immediately attempted to knock down the fire and gain access.

Advertisement

Firefighter rescue crews entered the home to conduct a search and encountered heavy smoke and flames. They eventually located an individual inside the home who was deceased.

The deceased individual has not been positively identified at this time. Miss Gunderson was transported to the Pinedale Medical Clinic from the scene with acute smoke inhalation and burns and was later life-flighted to EIRMC.

Advertisement

An autopsy is scheduled for the deceased and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation in coordination with Sublette County Unified Fire, the Wyoming Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.