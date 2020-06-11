One vehicle accident takes the life of a Big Piney teen

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 11, 2020) — A single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Sublette County has taken the life of a 19-year-old Big Piney resident.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Tristian Peden was driving a pickup at a high rate of speed on County Road 134 southwest of Big Piney when the vehicle crossed the center line and exited the roadway causing it to roll several times. Peden died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

The accident is being investigated, with speed, driver inattention, and cell phone use as possible contributing factors.

Wyoming’s highway death toll is now 36 for the year.