One-vehicle rollover east of Lyman takes life of Wisconsin man

LYMAN, WYOMING (May 20, 2020) — On May 19, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 41 on Interstate 80 east of Lyman, Wyoming. Around 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

Advertisement

A 2018 Freightliner Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a slight curve to the right. The Freightliner crossed the left lane and entered the median before overturning.

The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as 43-year-old Green Bay, Wisconsin, resident Kevin W. Smith. Smith was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Advertisement

Driver inattention or fatigue is being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 27th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 64 in 2019, 36 in 2018, and 36 in 2017 to date.