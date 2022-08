Only 3 more Concerts in the Park left for the summer

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — There is only three Concert in the Park concerts left for the summer! Starting August 10, Max-Say-Shun will be there, then Nowhere Fast on August 17. The final concert will be Wyoming Raised on August 24.

Enjoy these local bands playing this summer. Admission is free for all concerts and they begin at 7:00 p.m. Food trucks are available. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair. Don’t miss these amazing artists before it’s too late.