Only 4 new COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday but one death reported

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 27, 2020) — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced Wyoming’s 13th death due to coronavirus disease COVID-19. The older man had been hospitalized and was a resident of a Washakie County long-term care facility identified earlier as experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. The man is the second resident of the Worland facility, to die in connection with the outbreak. Testing has so far has identified 12 cases among residents and nine among the facility staff.

Advertisement

Only four new lab confirmed cases were reported Tuesday by the WDH web site, one each in Albany, Fremont, Natrona, and Washakie counties. Wyoming’s total of lab-confirmed cases now stands at 648 with another 202 probable cases. Recoveries from the disease stands at 607.

Tuesday’s total statewide COVID-19 testing number was 21,300.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the 22 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Tuesday’s postings: Albany (21, +1), Big Horn (4, -), Campbell (17,-), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (221, +1), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (8, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (58, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (17, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (9, -), and Washakie (28, +1).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (29), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (61), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (5).