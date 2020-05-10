Only Fremont County reports new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 10, 2020) — Fremont County was the only Wyoming County to report any new confirmed lab tested cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, Fremont County registered five more cases on Saturday to bring their total to 169.

Wyoming has now had 495 lab confirmed cases of the disease. The state’s probable case number rose by four Saturday and is now 158. Statewide recovered cases increased by another five Saturday to improve to 443 with statewide testing at 13,523 as of Saturday evening.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Saturday night: Albany (8, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (16, -), Carbon (5, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (169, +5), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (109, -), Lincoln (7, -), Natrona (38, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (12, -), Teton (67, -), Uinta (7, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Converse (9), Fremont (11), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (54), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Park (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).