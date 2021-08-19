Open auditions for the Actor’s Mission presentation of Beer For Breakfast will be tonight and Friday night

0
15

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 19, 2021) – Open auditions for the Actor’s Mission presentation of Beer For Breakfast will be Thursday and Friday nights at the Broadway Theater from 6-8pm. This is the first production of the 2021-2022 Actor’s Mission season. The cast will feature 3 males (40+)  and one female.  Those interested should bring A headshot and resume, if they have one, and be prepared to cold-read from scenes in the show.

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

 

Beer For Breakfast is a show written by Sean Grennan.  It is about A group of middle-aged buddies who reunite for a “guys’ weekend” in a snowed-in cabin to eat chili, drink beer, and relive the good old days. Despite divorce, unemployment, and a stroke, spirits are high until Jessie, the wife of absent friend Adrian shows up in his place. An epic battle of wits and stamina ensues: will the men win their right to an all-out guy fest, or will the woman be crowned the stronger sex after all?

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR