Open auditions for the Actor’s Mission presentation of Beer For Breakfast will be tonight and Friday night

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 19, 2021) – Open auditions for the Actor’s Mission presentation of Beer For Breakfast will be Thursday and Friday nights at the Broadway Theater from 6-8pm. This is the first production of the 2021-2022 Actor’s Mission season. The cast will feature 3 males (40+) and one female. Those interested should bring A headshot and resume, if they have one, and be prepared to cold-read from scenes in the show.

Beer For Breakfast is a show written by Sean Grennan. It is about A group of middle-aged buddies who reunite for a “guys’ weekend” in a snowed-in cabin to eat chili, drink beer, and relive the good old days. Despite divorce, unemployment, and a stroke, spirits are high until Jessie, the wife of absent friend Adrian shows up in his place. An epic battle of wits and stamina ensues: will the men win their right to an all-out guy fest, or will the woman be crowned the stronger sex after all?