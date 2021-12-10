Open house for Christmas exhibit is tomorrow, Saturday, December 11

An antique sled, a vintage Santa Claus suit, and a Christmas celebration photograph from 1925 are among the displays at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum Christmas Exhibit now open in the Community Room at the County Courthouse in Green River. Photo was taken by Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

Wyo4news Staff, wyo4news [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The County Historical Christmas Exhibit is now open with a special open house event scheduled. This special Sweetwater County Historical Museum Christmas Exhibit, sponsored by the County Commission and other county departments, is now open at the County Courthouse in Green River, museum director Dave Mead said on Tuesday.

Over 100 items from the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s collection are on display, including vintage toys, games, musical instruments, holiday decorations, and historical holiday photographs from around Sweetwater County. The exhibit is located in the Community Room on the ground floor of the courthouse.

A vintage piano is serving as the exhibit’s centerpiece. A Gulbransen upright, it was presented to the Community of Green River by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the Women’s Club of Green River in 1928. The piano has been part of the museum’s collection since its founding over half a century ago.

The exhibit will remain open to the public during normal courthouse hours from December 6 through December 30, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The courthouse will be closed for holidays on December 24 through December 27, and December 31.

A Holiday Open House for the exhibit will be held on Saturday, December 11, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Community Room. In addition to the exhibit, there will be family activities, children’s crafts and games, refreshments, and live music, with County Treasurer Joe M. Barbuto playing the Gulbransen piano, which Garry McLean, Director of County Human Resources, recently arranged to have tuned for the event. The public is invited to attend, and there is no charge.