Open House Planned to Show Off Newest LDS Church

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints invites the public to attend its new church building Open House from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

The church building was just completed earlier this month and is now one of four LDS church buildings in the Rock Springs area.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has over 4,500 members in the Rock Springs Stake, and services are for anyone who wishes to attend and learn of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his restored teachings upon the earth today.

Services at this new building located at 1109 Tulip Drive, just off of Foothill Boulevard, are every Sunday, with sacrament services starting at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Anyone who would like to contact or be contacted by the missionaries can do so by calling 801-608-9809.