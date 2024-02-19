Open House to update the public on the Baggs Mule Deer Herd

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 19, 2024 — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River region will host an open house to update the public with current information regarding the Baggs Mule Deer Herd. On February 22, 2024, join your local biologist and game warden to discuss the most up-to-date information on the status of the Baggs Mule Deer Herd and learn about some of the current habitat work that is occurring.

Baggs Mule Deer Update:

DATE: TIME: CITY: LOCATION:

Feb. 22, 2024 6-8:00 p.m. Baggs, WY Carbon County-LSRV Higher Ed Center

For more information about the upcoming meeting, please contact Baggs Wildlife Biologist Philip Damm at 307-380-8283.