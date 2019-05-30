Opportunity: Immediate Opening For An Accounting Clerk

WyoRadio, home of local radio stations KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT, and KRKK has an immediate opening for an Accounting Clerk to add to our busy staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As an Accounting Clerk, you will be responsible for maintaining payroll and payroll records as well as accounts payable invoices and payments. You will complete client billing and monitor accounts receivable and prepare daily deposits. You will provide appropriate reports to management and coordinate financial information with the accountant and assist the Owner as needed.

Job Qualifications:

Associates Degree in Accounting or in Business preferred.

Basic knowledge of QuickBooks software preferred

Ten key by touch required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills necessary

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills required.

Knowledge of basic office equipment, computer skills, Microsoft Office Word and Excel and email software required.

Competitive wage and benefits package offered. This is a regular, full-time position.

Applications and complete job descriptions only available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. Applications will be taken until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an EOE.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)