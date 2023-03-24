Ordinance passes first hearing for alternative method for approving subdivisions

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During the Green River City Council Meeting, Section 5 (5.e. “Final Plat”) and Section 9 of Appendix C (Subdivisions) of the City of Green River Ordinances passed the first hearing with a 6-1 vote.

Public Works Director Mark Westenskow stated that the Development Services Group has been trying to identify ways to help facilitate development within the city. A contractor asked if there was a way to just hold the plat instead of bonding, which is not an option in the code as of now. “In the meantime, we want to give options until a more unified code can be created. We want to give the development community the tools they may use and have to be effective and efficient as we look forward while trying to be welcoming to development and growth within the City of Green River,” Westenskow said.

“The existing process will still be an option still, but this amendment will provide developers another method to obtain approval and move forward with construction prior to the recording of the final plat.” It would also be at the developer’s risk rather than the city’s. “Our current ordinance is silent on the issue and can be misinterpreted to mean that houses may be started before public improvements are complete.”

Westenskow mentioned that a buyer can purchase a lot, but if there are no subdivision improvements there (street, water or sewer line) to build a house, there’s no rational reason to start building. “Right now our ordinance is silent to that. We have come across some issues at the end of the construction we’re trying to identify, so this just puts it into a language that everyone can point to that this is the process.”

Councilman Killpack was the one vote against the new ordinance, questioning why there are two paths to choose from and why anyone would want to wait to sell. “When most contractors due a subdivision, they sell lots to pay for the subdivision,” Killpack said.

Westenskow verified that with the alternative option “You won’t be able to sell a lot until they are completed because they are dealing with a single parcel. The benefit to the developer is yes, he has to wait to sell the lot, but to them, they don’t have to bond for the improvements. So that may create some different financial discussions for the developer and their bank.” The original option will still be available to contractors as well.

Westenskow said that the ordinance will help provide options and flexibility to contractors, as well as clarify when building permits can be issued. The ordinance will need to be read two more times and approved on the third reading before going into effect.