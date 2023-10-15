Ouch! Falcons ground Cowboys

University of Wyoming photo

October 15, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboys somewhat repeated their play from last week’s home upset win over Fresno State. Jump off to a good lead, then watch the other team mount a comeback. Last week, the Cowboys held on for the win. Saturday night in Colorado Springs, the end result was a 34-27 loss at Air Force.

Wyoming (5-2 overall and 2-1 in the Mountain West) jumped off to a 14-0 first-quarter lead, only to see Air Force (6-0, 4-0) tie the contest at 14-14 in the second quarter. Wyoming would regain the lead, 21-14, on an Andrew Peasley to Ayir Asante touchdown pass, but Air Force would cut the lead to 21-17 at the half.

After receiving the ball to begin the second half, the Falcons took their first lead of the game, 24-21, on a 75-yard, 17-play drive that took over 10 minutes off the clock. Wyoming’s offense would get the ball for the first time in the second half with 4:47 remaining in the quarter. But gave the football back to Air Force five plays later.

Air Force would again go on a long drive, 11 plays, ending in a 45-yard field goal, for a 27-21 fourth-quarter lead.

It appeared the Pokes would again find a way to win the contest. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Cowboy defense came up with a big play. Defensive end DeVonne Harris recovered an Air Force fumble at the Air Force 25-yard line. On a fourth down play, UW quarterback Andrew Peasley found tight end Treyton Welch in the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown to tie the game at 27-27. Then something odd happened: Cowboy place-kicker John Hoyland had his point after kick blocked. It marked Hoyland’s first PAT miss in his Wyoming career.

On Air Force’s next play from scrimmage, Falcon back-up quarterback Jensen Jones was hit by Cowboy linebacker Easton Gibbs, who forced a fumble and recovered the fumble for the Cowboys at the Air Force 29-yard line with 5:45 to go in the game. Things appeared to be in the Cowboy’s favor. But, the Pokes offense could go nowhere with two consecutive rushing plays totaling no yards, followed by an Air Force sack for minus six yards. Hoyland would come on for a 52-yard field goal. The kick was wide right, leaving the game still tied with 3:30 to play in regulation.

Starting with the ball on their own 35-yard line, the Falcons would gain seven yards on two runs. On the third down play, Falcon running back John Lee Eldridge III would break free for a 58-yard touchdown run, giving Air Force a 34-27 lead with 2:17 remaining in the game.

A final Wyoming procession ended with the Cowboys failing to pick up a first down and turning the ball over to Air Force on downs.

Head Coach Craig Bohl Postgame Comments

“We got off to a good start in the first half, but Air Force came back and made more plays than we did in the second half.”

“Our guys battled in there and hung in there, and we had an opportunity to win and didn’t get it done.”

“There are a lot of things that are disappointing. What we have to do is make some corrections and take advantage of this bye week.” The Cowboys will next play at Boise State on Saturday, October 28.

“We are a beat-up football team.” Cowboy starting running back Harrison Waylee did not play in the contest due to a leg injury suffered late in the Fresno State game.

“Coming into this game, I was scared to death that we are going to have to play a physical game, and we certainly did. But we’ll lick our wounds and bounce back.” The Falcons rushed for 356 yards in the game on 53 carries (6.7 yards per carry average)

“I think any time a fake punt occurs, those are going to have a huge impact on the game.” One of the big plays in the game occur in the second quarter after Wyoming’s defense stopped the Falcons on their first possession of the second quarter. Falcon fullback Burk took the snap instead of the punter on a fake punt and ran for 39 yards down to the Wyoming 17-yard line. One play later, Air Force QB Larrier connected with running back Hohn Lee Eldridge on a 17-yard TD pass to tie the game at 14-14.

“I thought (Peasley) played really well,” said Bohl. “He made some great plays — obviously the fourth-down touchdown. He was gutting things out. I was encouraged by Andrew.” For the game, Peasley was 15 of 25 passing for 212 yards and three touchdown passes. He also led Wyoming in rushing yards with 48 yards on 13 attempts.

“We have to get refreshed. We’ve gone through a gauntlet. We have to bounce back. Those guys are hurting in the locker room, and I’m hurting too.”

“One of our goals is to win the conference championship. The winner of this game would put themselves in the catbird seat, so now you have to count on someone else. But what we’ve got to do is we’ve got to correct things. The effort was there, but the execution wasn’t.”

Up Next

Wyoming has its one bye week of the season this coming week. The Cowboys’ next game will be on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Boise State (3-4 overall, 2-1 in the MW). Last night, the Broncos lost 31-30 at Colorado State (3-3, 1-1). The game time has not yet been announced. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.