“Outdoor Opportunities for Women and Kids” program tonight

Stock photo

October 5, 2023 — How often have you heard your youngest tell you, “There is nothing to do?” There may be a solution.

Tonight, the Sweetwater County Women’s Club will present a program called “Outdoor Opportunities for Women and Kids.” The free program will start at 6 p.m. at the C Street Library in Rock Springs.

The event will feature guests from the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish, Wyoming State Parks, and others. According to club officials, guests will be able to learn about various opportunities the area’s great outdoors provides. Light refreshments will be available to those attending.

In addition, the Women’s Club of Sweetwater County will have scholarship information available.