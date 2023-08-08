Outdoor pools to close; splash pads to remain open

Emma Marsing, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Just like that, summer is dwindling down and outdoor activities are becoming less and less. Next week on August 12, all Rock Springs outdoor pools will be closing but the splash pads in both Rock Springs and Green River will remain open for the time being.
Pool Hours – Weather Permitting
Blairtown Wading Pool
Monday – Friday
10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Century West Wading Pool
Monday – Friday
10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Washington Wading Pool
Monday – Friday
10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Outdoor Pool Breaks
Weekday Pool Break (all pools)
12:30 p.m. – 12:50 p.m.
3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Splash Park Hours
Garnet & FRC Splash Pads
9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily
Evers Splash Pad
11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily