Outdoor pools to close; splash pads to remain open

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Just like that, summer is dwindling down and outdoor activities are becoming less and less. Next week on August 12, all Rock Springs outdoor pools will be closing but the splash pads in both Rock Springs and Green River will remain open for the time being.

Pool Hours – Weather Permitting

Blairtown Wading Pool

Monday – Friday

10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Century West Wading Pool

Monday – Friday

10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Washington Wading Pool

Monday – Friday

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Outdoor Pool Breaks

Weekday Pool Break (all pools)

12:30 p.m. – 12:50 p.m.

3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Splash Park Hours

Garnet & FRC Splash Pads

9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily

Evers Splash Pad

11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily