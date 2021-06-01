Outdoor public pools in Rock Springs open up June 7

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 1, 2021) – Despite weather forecasts predicting temperatures reaching 90 degrees by Friday afternoon, swimmers will have to wait until Monday to cool their heads.

On June 7, outdoor public pools in Rock Springs will become open for the season. The pools close on Aug. 7.

The Blairtown Wading Pool, located at 900 1st Avenue W, is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Each day, the lifeguard on duty will have a break from 2 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. each day.

Swimmers should take note that the Blairtown pool is closed every Wednesday (except Aug. 4) to allow for Dip, Dodge and Slide at the Century West Wading Pool.

The Century West Wading Pool is located at 1002 Evergreen Way is only opened on Wednesdays (except on Aug. 4) from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Dip, Dodge and Slide event is held from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The Washington Wading Pool is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, but it is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located at 608 D St.