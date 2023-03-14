Wyoming Game and Fish beginning the search for new instructors and inspectors

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

WYOMING — Wyoming Game and Fish has begun its search for new volunteer Hunter Education Instructors as well as Watercraft Inspectors. With a new generation of hunters and boaters ready to hit the field and waters, correct safety measures are of top priority for the department.

Hunters Safety and Education

Hunters Safety was created over 50 years ago with the main goal being to reduce hunting accidents and implement the overall knowledge of hunting ethics and heritage into the new hunters. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish website Katie Simpson, Game and Fish Hunter Education Coordinator, stated in terms of volunteer instructors “They are living examples of how every hunter should demonstrate safe, ethical and responsible behavior to themselves, other hunters, landowners and the natural resources they use.”

In order to become a Hunter Education Instructor, people must fill out the application packet, complete a background check at zero cost via a secure online form, attend a workshop, be at least 18 years old, own a valid Hunters Education card, and have experience with firearms and the outdoors.

Workshops will be held April 13 – 15 in Casper or May 11 – 13 in Pinedale.

More information on the description of the Hunter Education Instructors role can be found here.

Watercraft Inspectors

The Wyoming Game and Fish is inviting members of the public to take one of their trainings to become a certified Wyoming Aquatic Invasive Species Inspector. Instructors will be required to look for invasive species such as mussels, rusty crayfish, or hydrilla. They will also be required to know how to properly clean, drain, dry, and inspect boats. Those interested in this training will be required to attend one of the in-person classes, complete a question-and-answer exam, and demonstrate a hands-on watercraft inspection. Trainings are free and available to anyone in the public.

The next local in-person course will take place on April 15 at the Green River Regional Office. Other courses around the state can be found here.

For more information on this program contact Josh Leonard at [email protected]