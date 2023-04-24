Wyoming Game and Fish Commission adjusts hunting licenses this year

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

WYOMING — It is no secret that this year’s winter season conditions have put quite a damper on the game population throughout the state. With that being said, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met this week as they discussed the alteration of many hunting licenses for this season.

As Commissioners gathered together to approve the annual hunting season regulations and quotas, they determined to cut 10,290 antelope licenses and 4,410 mule deer licenses across the state.

In terms of the Antelope, the Green River Region was one of the places that were hit the hardest and saw quite an increase in mortality. Due to this, the managers within this region cut 1,125 “Any Antelope” licenses and cut 1,375 “Doe/Fawn” licenses.

Within the Green River Region for Deer, there has been an adjustment to the season length which will be clarified at a later date. There has been no change to the “Antlered/Any Deer” tags, “Doe/Fawn” tags have been reduced by 125, Region K has been cut by 50, Region W cut 150 non-resident tags, and Region G has no changes thus far.

There is an abundance of Elk within the Green River Region with very high demand and high expectations for hunters. Due to this, managers within this region added 500 “Antlerless/Cow/Calf” licenses. “Any Elk” licenses have not been adjusted, but there has been an extension to the HA 102, 103, and 104 General Season.

The official finalized season information will be released to the public this coming May on the Wyoming Game and Fish website and Hunt Planner.