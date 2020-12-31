Outgoing legislator organizing Jan. protest aimed at Governor’s “tyranny”

Advertisement

(December 31, 2020) — Gillette resident and outgoing Wyoming State Representative Scott Clem has announced he is organizing a Jan. 4 “Free Wyoming Rally” at the state Capitol Building.

Quoting from his recent Rep. Scott Clem for Wyoming House District 31 Facebook post, “It’s time to practice our constitutional rights to peaceably assemble and protest the tyranny of our Wyoming State Governor. If you feel like your government has disregarded your voice, your freedom, and your constitutional rights, please join us.”

Clem represented Wyoming House District 31 for several years but did not seek re-election this past November. He has been an outspoken critic of the state’s health orders concerning COVID-19.