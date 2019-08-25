Over 100 Attend Spaceport Days

Sweetwater County, Wyoming (August 24, 2019) — Over 100 people attended this year’s City of Green River Spaceport Days event on Saturday at the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport south of Green River.​

Among the attractions this year was a tabletop exhibit prepared by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum commemorating the early days of flying in southwest Wyoming and the original cross-country air mail service that began in 1920.​

The main coast-to-coast air mail route passed through Sweetwater County. Dave Mead, the museum’s exhibits director, used maps and photographs to explain to exhibit visitors that pilots flying the original mail route navigated using simple surface beacons and giant concrete arrows on the ground 70 feet long that literally pointed the way.​

At least four of these concrete navigation arrows exist in Sweetwater County, near Bitter Creek, Superior, Thayer Junction and Granger.​

Among those visiting the museum’s booth on Saturday was George Eckman, who, as former mayor of Green River, signed the City of Green River’s resolution “Conveying an Offer of Sanctuary to the Possible Residents of the Planet Jupiter, Being in Imminent Peril,” and creating the “Greater Green River Intergalactic Airport” at an old airfield about four miles south of Green River.​

A December 2018 CNN Travel feature described the arrows and old air navigation system. It can be found at:

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/concrete-arrows-america/index.html​

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum, located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way, is currently operating under summer hours – Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.