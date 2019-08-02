Over 1,000 Wildlife Conservation License Plates Purchased In Seven Months

Green River, WY (8/2/19) – Yesterday, the Muley Fanatic Foundation send out information concerning the sale of Wildlife Conservation License Plates. According to the release, a total of 1,007 of the plates have been sold statewide in the past seven months. This far exceeds the goal of selling 1,000 in three years. The release also stated the plates were sold to motorists in all 23 Wyoming counties.

Advertisement

Legislation supporting a Wyoming Conservation License Plate was passed in the spring of 2018 with the intent to provide a funding source for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) and WYDOT to allocate towards roadway and wildlife safety mitigation projects. The Wyoming Wildlife Federation, Muley Fanatic Foundation, and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition teamed up to advocate for this bill, both at the Legislature and around the state, and continue to build support for these plates.

Advertisement

According to the release, an average of 2,162 wildlife-vehicle collisions involving large mammals were reported in Wyoming between 2013-2017. This accounted for more than 22% percent of all reported vehicle collisions. The release also pointed out that many of this wildlife-vehicle collision go unreported.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WDOT) shows that an average of about 6,000 wildlife-vehicle collisions occurred annually over the last three years.