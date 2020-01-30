Over 60 have applied for the UW President position

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 30, 2020) — Over 60 people have submitted applications and resumes to be the next University of Wyoming President. Last year, UW Board of Trustee President Dave True said the intent was to have a new university president on board by July 1, 2020.

Advertisement... Story continues below

The search committee is in the process of narrowing the applicants down to those who will be interviewed and those out of the running.

Neil Theobald is the current acting president. Theobald was given that position after the school’s former president, Dr. Laurie Nichols, contract was not renewed in 2019.