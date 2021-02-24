Over 80,000 state residents have received their first COVID shot

Advertisement

February 24, 2021 — As of Tuesday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Health reports the state has received over 99,000 first vaccine doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. They are also reporting administering 80,492 of those first shot doses. The state’s second dose total is 51,780, with just under 39,000 of those doses administered.

Of the first shot doses received in the state, 49,725 were the Pfizer vaccines, with 45,500 coming from Moderna. The second dose totals were 24,180 Pfizer and 27,600 Moderna.

On Tuesday, COVID-19 vaccine makers told the U.S. Congress they would provide enough vaccine doses for most Americans to get inoculated by summer. Both Pfizer and Moderna expect to provide the government a total of 220 million vaccine doses. Seventy-five million have been shipped so far.

For the latest COVID-19 statistics from the Wyoming Department of Health, click here.