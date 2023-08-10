Overland Elementary/Wamsutter’s Desert School open house today

Wyo4News File photo

August 10, 2023 — Sweetwater County School District #1 will start its school open house events today. In Rock Springs, Overland School will have their open house today from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Prior to the open house at 5:20 p.m., there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Early Child Learning Center located at the school.

Wamsutter’s Desert School will also have an open house and BBQ from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today.

Other District #1 open houses will take place next Monday and Tuesday. Click here for schedules.

Classes in Districts #1 and #2 will start next Wednesday.