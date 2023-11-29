Overland Elementary will be holding Winter Literacy Fair

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 29, 2023 — The Winter Literacy Fair will be held at Overland Elementary School, located at 3400 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on November 30th. The WY-Bilt Literacy Team will sponsor the Winter Literacy Fair through Sweetwater School District #1.

At the fair, kids can take their pictures with Santa, write a letter to Santa, do free crafts, and drink hot cocoa. There will also be an infant lap reading workshop, and every child will get a free book and a free book bag.

Overland Elementary School will also be accepting donations of gently used or new toys for the Overland Christmas Toy Drive. All children must be accompanied by an adult and watched for the duration of the event.