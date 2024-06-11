Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo issues statement on the loss of two horses

Photo by Wyo4News

June 11, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo, a hallmark event in Green River, unfolded over the weekend of June 7 and 8. Despite a great turnout and electric atmosphere, the festivities were marred by tragic incidents involving two horses during the rodeo’s nightly events.

On the evening of the 7th, a horse suffered a broken neck during one of the rodeo events. Despite immediate attention from the event staff, the injury proved fatal, and the horse could not be saved. The following night, another horse sustained a broken leg during a separate event. Despite swift intervention, the injury proved too severe, and the horse had to be euthanized.

The stock contractor, 7C Buckers, was in charge of the broncs for this year as part of the 2024 Idaho Rodeo Series.

The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo issued the following statement:

“The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee would like to say thank you to everyone that attended the rodeo. We take great pride in putting on this long-running, quality event and spend weeks of preparation getting the entire venue ready for the contestants, the stock, and the patrons.

The rodeo stock is the pride and joy of this event. The unfortunate events that took place where two of the horses were hurt are a very rare occurrence. If any stock is harmed or hurt during our event, we do the best we can to help them in a timely manner, which is why we always have a vet on site. It is so unfortunate that these events occurred.

The stock is treated like professional athletes. They are raised and trained to perform to the peak of their abilities. Our stock contractor has been with us for 25 years, and we were fortunate not to have any incidents occur until this last weekend. They have generations of stock that they raise like family and have lost two horses this weekend that they raised from birth. Our deepest condolences to them.

Despite all preventative measures taken, this sport isn’t in a controlled environment, and accidents can and do happen. The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee is committed to continuing our work to provide a safe and enjoyable event for all. We appreciate your continued support and understanding regarding these unfortunate events.”