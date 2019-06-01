Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Next Friday/Saturday In Green River

Rock Springs, WY (6/1/19) – Next Friday and Saturday the local outdoor rodeo season will kick off with the 31st Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo in Green River.

The rodeo will feature all the standard rodeo events plus Mini Broncs, Ranch Broncs and for the kids, the very popular Calf Scramble. The rodeo is sanctioned by the IMPRA, CPRA, WRA, and WSRAA.

Friday and Saturday’s performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

Discounted advance tickets are on sale at both the Green River and Rock Springs Chambers of Commerce and online at Rodeoticket.com. Tickets will also be available at the gate for a slightly higher price.