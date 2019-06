Green River, WY (6/8/19) – Tonight the local outdoor rodeo season will continue with the 31st Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo in Green River.

The second night of action will continue which will feature all the standard rodeo events plus Mini Broncs, Ranch Broncs and for the kids, the very popular Calf Scramble. The rodeo is sanctioned by the IMPRA, CPRA, WRA, and WSRAA.

Tonight’s performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets will also be available at the gate.