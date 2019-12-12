P.E.O. Chapter L presents a continuing education grant to Rock Springs student

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 12, 2019) – The local P.E.O. Chapter L recently presented Renee Herne with a Program for Continuing Education grant from the P.E.O. International. Herne, a Rock Springs High School graduate, is currently a student at the Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology in Salt Lake City.

The Program for Continuing Education is a grant for women whose education has been interrupted and now find it necessary to return to school. Joy Christain of the P.E.O. Chapter L Program for Continuing Education committee presented the grant to Herne.

P.E.O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization whose main purpose is to promote education for women .