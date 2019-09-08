Paced By The Defense The Come From Behind Cowboys Win Their Sixth Straight

Laramie, WY (9/8/19) – The Wyoming Cowboy defense held Texas State scoreless in the second half and scored a third quarter defensive touchdown in leading the Pokes to a 23-14 come from behind road Saturday night.

The Cowboys are not 2-0 on the year while the Bobcats fall to 0-2. The win was also Wyoming’s sixth straight and third in-a-row on the road dating back to last season.

“I had this game circled at the beginning of the year as not necessarily a trap game, but a game we were going to need to be focused to win. They (Texas State) have a new coaching staff, and we knew they would have an explosive offense,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said. “We came off a big, emotional win last week against Missouri. I thought our guys weren’t as focused as they could have been at the start of this week, and we addressed that at practice but our players, played hard today.”

The Bobcats controlled the first half of play as running back Caleb Twyford scored on a one-yard run to put Texas State up 7-0. The Cowboys’ Cooper Rothe hit a 47-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3 in the second quarter, but Texas State would respond with a 50-yard TD pass from quarterback Gresch Jensen to Jah’Marae Sheread to increase the lead to 14-3.

Wyoming would gain some momentum with quarterback Sean Chambers scoring on a seven-yard run to close out the first-half scoring with Wyoming trailing 14-10.

In the third quarter, Rothe would cut the Bobcat lead to 14-13 with a 37-yard field goal. Then it was time for the Poke defense to score as Tyler Hall intercepted a Jensen pass and returned it 72 yards for a score. Wyoming now had their first lead of game, 20-14, which they would never relinquish.

The only scoring in the fourth quarter was a 19-yard field goal from Rothe.

The Cowboys defense forced three turnovers for the second-consecutive game (two interceptions and a fumble recovery). The Wyoming offense has turned the ball over just once this season.

Linebacker Logan Wilson led Wyoming with 11 tackles for 340 in his career to move into 10th place on the Wyoming career tackle chart. Redshirt freshman Mario Mora and junior defensive end Garrett Crall each added 1.5 sacks. As a team, the Pokes recorded five sacks in the game. Braden Smith recorded Wyoming’s other interception.

Offensively, Wyoming rushed for 190 yards and threw for 103 yards for 293 total yards of offense. Running back Trey Smith was the leading Cowboy rusher with 54 yards on 16 carries. Chambers added 50-yards rushing on eight carries. Chambers was eight of 18 passing with no touchdowns and one interception. The Bobcats threw for 394 yards and added 50 yards rushing for 444 yards of total offense.

The Cowboys will host the Idaho Vandals this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. It will be fan appreciation day with the first 5,000 fans receiving a miniature stadium replica of “The War” to honor the Cowboys’ 70th season inside the stadium.