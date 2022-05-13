Pacheco announces he will run for Sheriff’s position

Submitted photo by Dwane Pacheco

May 13, 2022 — Recently retired Rock Springs Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco announced today that he would be running for Sweetwater County Sheriff. The position is currently held by John Gorssnickel, who announced last month he will seek re-election.

Here are experts from Pacheco’s announcement:

I am seeking this office to establish a Sheriff’s Office that will reconnect with all citizens of Sweetwater County with a proven leadership style focused on relationships which develop partnerships and build trust.

Fiscal responsibility is a must during these economic times, and I will focus efforts on obtaining grants. Grants will pay our deputies overtime wages for keeping our county roads and highways safe. We will attract volunteers for our Search and Rescue Ground Team, Search and Rescue Dive Team, and Emergency Management Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

One of my initial focuses as police chief included a collaborative effort with Sweetwater School District 1. We implemented the Standard Response Protocol safety plan. The safety plan has also been picked up by Western Wyoming Community College and private businesses.

I look forward to building relationships with Sweetwater School District 2, Industry leaders and outlying communities, landowners as well as our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.

The jail system, as we know it, must be revamped to lower our recidivism rate. Jail based programming must improve and will include partnerships with local counseling services, Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition, local clergy, Sweetwater County Treatment Court, and participation in the 24/7 Program. Jail inmates who are sentenced and trustees will be tasked with roadside cleanup, snow removal, and other needed community tasks.

You can read Pacheco’s complete announcement statement at his campaign website, DwanePacheco.com.