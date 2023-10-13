Pacific Soda establishes new trona mine in Sweetwater County

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The local economy within Sweetwater County and outer regions are about to see quite the increase as a new trona mine establishes itself in the Green River Basin.

Last week, the Sweetwater County Economic Development Coalition held a panel with various project spokespersons to answer the public’s questions regarding the process of their projects. One of the projects in attendance was Pacific Soda.

Pacific Soda

According to the Pacific Soda website, the goal of the company is to “implement solution mining technology to recover high quality, natural soda ash from the deepest, highest grade, lowest impurity trona beds in southwest Wyoming.”

This mine is planned to be established 20 miles southwest of Green River and is anticipated to produce six million tons of soda ash per year.

Timeline of Construction

David Steed, Vice President of Permitting and Regulatory Affairs for Pacific Soda, explained that right now the project is highly dependent on permitting. At the beginning of 2022, the company began its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). Due to the need for additional resources, the 18 month plan for the EIS schedule has been adapted and no finalized schedule has been posted. They are expecting to have the finalized EIS by the end of 2024.

Steed emphasized that having the final EIS completed by the end of 2024 lines up well with state and federal permits they are currently receiving as well.

The 24 month construction period is set to begin in late 2024, with beginning of operations and digging trona in 2026. Nine months after initial start up, well fields and full operation will begin.

Temporary and Full-time Employees

In terms of the hiring of temporary and full-time employees, Steed added that the company has shared some initial man-power curves as they facilitate the EIS and they have found that at this time they have many moving pieces in terms of the construction of the well field, pipelines, roads, the construction of the processing facility, etc. With that in mind, Steed noted that they are looking at an average of 2,000 to 2,500 temporary employees with peak employment at 5,200 employees. Steed also added that they are expecting temporary and full-time employees begin to overlap as well. At completion of start up they are expecting 520 to 530 full time employees.

Recruitment of Employees

Steed emphasized that the labor market is very challenging right now and they see it being even more challenging as Pacific Soda and the other projects establish themselves. Steed added that there are a lot of opportunities within the local job force as well as working with Western Wyoming Community College and other economic discussion panels that are beginning.

During construction, the bulk of employment will be through the construction companies but the largest issue is finding their full-time employees. One idea Steed mentioned was bringing people out of their historic jobs into a fresh, new industry such as Pacific Soda.

Proposed Rocky Mountain Power Rate Increase Impact

In beginning to answer this question, Steed stated how important Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is to Pacific Soda. RMP is currently a part of their ongoing permitting as well as initial start-up power. On top of RMP though, Pacific Soda is also dependent on a cogeneration facility with more security and flexibility.

Long term, they do have a connection with RMP, however, with the cogeneration facility they might mitigate some of those rate increase issues.

Housing Concerns

So far Pacific Soda has done intense socioeconomic modeling to identify the type of housing available in Sweetwater County and surrounding areas. Steed added that right now the company is looking at the expansion of RV parks and construction of modular housing.

BLM Resource Management Plan

With very large concern regarding the BLM’s Resource Management Plan, Steed mentioned that in 2020 when Pacific Soda began their EIS, the BLM’s preferred alternative was not mentioned.

When looking at the Geographic Information System that the BLM recently released, Steed said that the effects of the preferred alternative would not be so much in the well field but in the processing facility.

“It’s concerning and I can’t say enough of how much we’re concerned on the direction it is going.”

Community Engagement

Right now, Pacific Soda’s community involvement is in relation to their EIS as well as their permitting process. Steed admitted that right now the company is very laser-focused on those things that they have been missing the spark in the local community and their involvement there.

Pacific Soda is parents with Ciner and Sisecam, therefore, they see the potential and how to go about working with the local community.

To learn more about Pacific Soda, click here.