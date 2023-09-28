Paint the Town Pink: GR and RS community are encouraged to participate

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Cancer awareness, bring on the pink! It’s time to paint our towns. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County staff would like to invite the community to help kick off Paint the Town Pink as we proclaim October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A series of events will take place including the annual decorating contests among Rock Springs and Green River businesses.

Paint the Town Pink will kick off in Rock Springs on Wednesday, Oct. 4, with a community ribbon-tying event from 4-6 p.m. and a proclamation for the community at 5:30 p.m. at the hospital. Rock Springs community members are invited to tie a ribbon for all cancers to show support and learn about screenings.

The Green River ribbon ceremony will be Thursday, Oct. 5, from 4-6 p.m. at the clock tower downtown and the proclamation at 5:30 p.m. Green River residents are encouraged to join us by tying a ribbon to our Paint the Town Pink display to support the fighters and survivors and to remember those taken by all cancers.

Wyo4News Photo

Additionally, both Rock Springs and Green River businesses are encouraged to participate in our annual Paint the Town Pink Breast Cancer Awareness campaign by decorating their storefronts in pink during October. Businesses with the best decorations will be awarded a traveling trophy at the end of October, along with bragging rights for the rest of the year.

Two winners – one in Rock Springs and one in Green River – will be chosen. The public will have a chance to vote online for their favorite storefront decor in each city.

Businesses have until midnight Monday, Oct. 19, to enter. Send one, high-resolution photo of your storefront to [email protected]. Include the name of the business, street address, city, and phone number. Keep in mind, only one photo will be used in the online public voting.

Voting will be on the hospital’s Facebook page, at @MHSChealthcare, from Oct. 23-25. You will be able to simply swipe through the photos and like just one. The winners will be announced on Oct. 31, and recognition and a traveling trophy will be awarded.

These events are made possible through a grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and support from the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Memorial Hospital Foundation. For more information, check out sweetwatermemorial.com.