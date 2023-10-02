“Paint the Town Pink” kicks off this week to support Breast Cancer Awareness

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Communities throughout the entire country come together every October to show support and spread awareness regarding Breast Cancer. To help spread awareness throughout the Sweetwater County community, Memorial Hospital will once again host its “Paint the Town Pink” campaign that is set to kick off this week.

Paint the Town Pink

The “Paint the Town Pink” campaign is exactly as it seems. Businesses across the county are invited to show their support as they decorate the walls, windows, and exterior surfaces of their buildings in pink!

To enhance the fun of decorating, there is a competition involved for the one business in Green River and Rock Springs that stood out with their creativity in creating everything pink!

To register, send a photo to [email protected] of the completed look by October 19, 2023. The name of the business, address, contact name, and phone number must be included in the email. Voting for the public will begin October 23-25, 2023, and will be available to view on the Memorial Hospital Facebook Page. One business from Green River and one from Rock Springs will be announced as the winner on October 31, 2023, with the traveling trophy!

Kick-Off Events

To kick off the event, Memorial Hospital will be hosting two events for the community. On October 4, 2023, the staff will be in Rock Springs at the Memorial Hospital Healing Garden from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Whereas, the team will be in Green River on October 5, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Clock Tower in Downtown Green River.

While at the event, the community is invited to tie a ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness, schedule a mammogram, win prizes, grab some information, and more!