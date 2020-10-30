‘Paint the Town Pink’ winners announced

(October 30, 2020) — Thursday, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center announce the winners of the annual Paint the Town Pink promotion. The event annually to encourage businesses in both Rock Springs and Green River to decorate their storefronts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This year’s winners were Bi-Rite in Downtown Rock Springs (pictured above) and Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River (pictured below).

According to a press release from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, this year, 15 Rock Springs businesses and 10 Green River businesses competed in separate contests.

“It was quite the battle,” said Deb Sutton, Sweetwater Memorial spokeswoman. “There was some neck-and-neck competition during the 36-hour voting window on the hospital’s Facebook page.

“By Thursday morning, the tides had turned significantly in the Green River contest, with Golden Hour overtaking Trona Valley,” she said. “In fact, there was only a two-point difference.

“In Rock Springs, Bi-Rite was in it to win it this year, holding the lead throughout most of the contest,” she said. “There were quite a few challenges in the last hours of the contest, but none were able to top Bi-Rite, with its front window display.”

Sweetwater Memorial thanks the hundreds of community members who voted in the contests. It also encourages everyone to take some time in the next few days to drive around and drop in on all of the businesses, not just those who entered the contest, that are displaying pink this year.

Awards to the winners will be present during city council meetings on Nov. 3. by the Cancer Center team and Mayor Tim Kaumo in Rock Springs and Mayor Peter Rust in Green River.