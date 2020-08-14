Painter Fire in Uinta County reported to be 45% contained

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 14, 2020) — As of last evening, the Painter Fire northeast of Evanston near the Painter Gas Plant was listed at 45% contained according to a Facebook post by Uinta County Fire and Ambulance.

The latest post read, “Two helicopters assisted ground crews with bucket work on the fire throughout the day (Thursday). Gusty winds have flared the fire up in spots, but fire remaining within perimeter at this time. Official acreage is 605 acres across BLM and private ground. About 60 fire personnel on the ground working to contain hotspots and monitor flare-ups.”

The fire started Wednesday.