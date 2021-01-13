Painting in the new year with YWCA of Sweetwater County

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 13, 2021) – YWCA’s 2021 Bowls of Caring fundraiser is underway. If looking for something creative to do this year, attend one of the “open painting parties” between January and April.

Each party consists of a YWCA representative bringing a selection of ceramics and paints to a group of individuals throughout the community to paint. After the bowl, mug, or spoon rests are painted, they are taken back to the YWCA where they will be dipped in a glaze and then properly fired in a kiln on site. The finished product will be returned within two weeks of painting.

Following the painting parties, there will be a 50/50 raffle and an auction full of baskets and “date-night” packages. Depending on current COVID mandates, the auction may be virtual rather than at our in-person event. To be informed on up to date event information, please follow the YWCA Facebook page at facebook.com/ywcarocksprings or go to www.ywcasweetwater.org.

There is no cost to attend or host a bowl painting party but it does cost $15 per item. If unable to attend one of the open parties, call 307-352-6635 to book a private party. YWCA is following current COVID mandates so there will be a minimum number of individuals allowed per party depending on the location of the party.

The profits brought in from the fundraiser benefit all of Sweetwater County through the services offered at YWCA. The services provided to the community include high quality child care, support and resources for victims of family violence, and free financial empowerment classes- a program offering basic financial education to anyone in the community.