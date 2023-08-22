Palestinian Christian author from Jerusalem to present in Rock Springs

Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater BOCES

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater BOCES along with the Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming are welcoming Peter Sabella, author, lecturer, and guide, from Jerusalem to Rock Springs this week. Sabella will be presenting two free discussions for the public where he will be focusing on aspects of the Middle East.

Peter Sabella Background

Sabella, author of Closed for Renovation: On the Road to Emmaus, was born a Palestinian Christian in Jerusalem. At this time, Sabella serves as a Licensed Tour Guide in the Holy Land. Prior to this, Sabella served as a Consultant/Field Officer and an Emergency Program Officer for the Italian Consulate, which serves primarily in humanitarian aid in the Bank West and Gaza. Sabella also was a reporter for the Jerusalem Times English Palestinian Newspaper.

Sabella has received his Bachelor of Arts from Bethlehem University along with his Master of Arts Degree in Peace and Development Studies from the University of Guttenberg in Sweeden. With the knowledge behind him and his ability to speak English, French, Hebrew, Italian, and Arabic, Sabella articulates his presentations to a variety of people across the country.

Presentations

Held at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion Parish Hall in Rock Springs, Sabella will be presenting “Walking the Road to Emmaus in our Daily Lives” on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

Following this presentation, Sabella will be presenting “The Middle East: Crisis of Identity” in room #1302 at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Sweetwater BOCES states, “Peter’s visit to Sweetwater County is the first stop in his month-long speaking tour around Wyoming. He is a fascinating, personable speaker who is both interesting and informative. We hope you’ll join us!”