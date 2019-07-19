Pamela Tahnazani Farmer (April 2, 1972-July 11, 2019)

Pamela Tahnazani Farmer, 48, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past five years and is a former resident of St. George, Utah.

She was born on April 2, 1971, in Chinle, Arizona, the daughter of Joe Toddy and Delphine Tanezani.

She attended schools in Arizona and Utah, and was a 1989 graduate of Dixie High School.

Pamela married Aaron Farmer on March 15, 1997, in St. George, Utah.

She was very close with her mother Sun, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and making arts and crafts.

Survivors include her husband Aaron Farmer of Rock Springs; her father, Joe Y. Toddy of Wide Ruins, Arizona; mothers Sun Toddy of Wide Ruins, Arizona, and Delphine Tanezani of Chinle, Arizona; extended family of Ron Hatch and wife Charla; two sons, Matthew Tahnazani of Rock Springs, and Micheal Farmer of Rock Springs; three daughters, Xaley and husband Jack Tahnazani of Washington, Utah, Zhana Tahnazani of Rock Springs, and Sun Farmer of Rock Springs; four brothers, Anthony Toddy of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Joseph Toddy of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jerome Tahnazani of Piñon, Arizona, and Daryl Toddy-Nomee of Thoreau, New Mexico; one sister, Jackie Tahnazani-Rockridge of Many Farms, Arizona; five grandchildren, Jaiden Tahnazani, Jaxon Tahnazani, Jordon Tahnazani, Garrett Ambrose, andZynnjaida Tahnazani; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Farmer was preceded in death by one brother, Tommy Toddy; and her mother-in-law, Denice Campbell.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.