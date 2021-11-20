Pantry Truck food distribution this afternoon in Rock Springs

November 20, 2021 — The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Pantry Truck will be in Rock Springs today, Saturday, for another food distribution. The event will get underway at 1 p.m. behind the Star Stadium Theater.

Food will be distributed to anyone needing supplemental food assistance on a first-come-first-served basis until the truck is empty. No qualifications or memberships forms are required.

Those picking up food are asked to enter the distribution area off Dewar Drive behind Petco and proceed toward the west. Attendees are also asked to have space already available in the vehicle prior to receiving their food.