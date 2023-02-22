ParaGolfer machine donated to White Mountain Golf Course

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — A local non-profit, Staying in Motion, initiated by Ashlee Lansang and presided by J.J. Syvrud has graciously donated a ParaGolfer machine to White Mountain Golf Course. Through the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department highly recommending its approval, the City council voted unanimously to have the machine placed at White Mountain Golf Course.

The ParaGolfer machine is used for disabled members of the community who would like to partake in the golfing experience or golf with more ease. The ParaGolfer moves at about 6 mph and can get the user from one hole to the next with ease. The machine can move over hills and bunkers, making the whole course usable.

Located on the ParaGolfer machine is a place to store golf bags and personal belongings. The seat is adjustable letting the user find the optimum position for the ball so nothing stands in the way of the precise swing.

“Staying in Motion” has asked that its logo be placed on the sides of the ParaGolfer and that all future expenses and insurance be covered by the city.

Further information on the ParaGolfer features and photos can be found here.