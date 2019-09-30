Park Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks info about possible grave site

Cody, Wyoming — The Park County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about a possible grave site discovered on private property in the Polecat Bench area off of Wyoming Highway 294.
The site was discovered on Aug. 12, 2019, by the current property owner, according to a Monday press release.
The possible grave has sandstone rocks placed approximately 6 feet in length with a white homemade metal cross as a marker. The grave appears to have been created some time ago, due to animals burrowing into the stones. Cut into the cross is the name “MORGAN” with the numerals “88” cut into the top of the cross on the left side and “03” on the right side.
Attached to the cross is a necklace chain with one large finger ring apparently made for a male and other finger rings possibly designed for a female. The rings were very tarnished due to exposure to the elements.
Search and Rescue cadaver detection dogs indicated that there may be human remains in the grave.
Anyone having any information about this possible grave site is asked to contact the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 307-754-8700 or 307-527-8700. You can also private message us through this Facebook page.