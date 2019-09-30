Park Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks info about possible grave site

Cody, Wyoming — The Park County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about a possible grave site discovered on private property in the Polecat Bench area off of Wyoming Highway 294.

Advertisement

The site was discovered on Aug. 12, 2019, by the current property owner, according to a Monday press release.

The possible grave has sandstone rocks placed approximately 6 feet in length with a white homemade metal cross as a marker. The grave appears to have been created some time ago, due to animals burrowing into the stones. Cut into the cross is the name “MORGAN” with the numerals “88” cut into the top of the cross on the left side and “03” on the right side.