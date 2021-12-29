Parks and Recreation receiving Christmas trees for recycling

Jena Doak, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming, December 28, 2021 — Christmas trees are biodegradable. They can easily be recycled for mulch. There are alternatives to throwing a tree in the trash, which will end up at the landfill.

The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department is offering free Christmas tree recycling, once again. Trees can be dropped off at Rock Springs Park, located at 200 Community Park Drive. This service will be available until December 31.

The trees are used for mulching, which is used around trees in the Park and Recreation Department’s green belts and park sections. Green belts are designated areas of land that are protected from development.

“We would rather not see any greenery wasted in the landfill,” said Mark Lyon, City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent.

The mulch helps maintain moisture, and it adds important nutrients to the soil.

“It’s really beneficial to trees in this area because we don’t have a whole lot of organic matter in our soil. We especially appreciate Christmas trees because they are a little more acidic, and that is something we’re low in,” said Lyon.

The amount of trees that are recycled at Rock Springs Park for the past five years has grown. Some people, however, are in the habit of dropping their trees off at Western Wyoming Community College, a service that the college no longer offers.

“We go and pick them up, but now we are seeing the rotation. Fewer people are leaving their trees at the college, and are bringing them here,” Lyon said.

The Parks and Recreation Department asks that all ornaments, tinsel, lights and tree stands are removed from unflocked trees before recycling. They are not accepting wreathes or other green waste.