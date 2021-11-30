Part of the South Side Belt Route to be closed down today

November 30, 2021 — The City of Rock Spring has announced a couple of closures due to construction activities related to the Bitter Creek Restoration Project.

The South Side Belt Route will be closed between Blairtown Road and Dewar Dr. today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local access to West Center St. will be available at the intersection of the South Side Belt Route and Blairtown Road.

Also, the Bitter Creek Dog Park on West Center Street will be closed today. The “Bark Park” is expected to be open for public use on its regular schedule tomorrow.