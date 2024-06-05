Parts of Green River Greenbelt closed for seal coating

Photo courtesy of City of Green River

June 5, 2024 — Wyo4News

The City of Green River has announced that portions of the Green River Greenbelt will be closed to public use as part of a sweeping and seal coating project.

Two sections are scheduled to be closed for public use today, 6/5, and Thursday, 6/6. They are the Conoco Pipeline section from Bridger to Hitching Post and the Iowa/Bridger trail from East Teton to Hitching Post. Orange cones will be in place to designate the closed areas. R and D Sweeping will be doing the project.

Weather conditions could cause the project to extend into Friday.