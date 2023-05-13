Watch for road work and closures in Rock Springs

Photo taken from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — There will be road work starting next week in Rock Springs on Elk Street/Stagecoach Blvd., and out North of Rock Springs.

According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, starting from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mon., May 15, a small section of Foothill Boulevard, between Armory Drive north to Quadrant Drive, north of Rock Springs, will be temporarily closed for asphalt work.

According to the City of Rock Springs, on Mon., May 15, weather permitting, “The City of Rock Springs will begin construction on the north half (McDonald’s side) of Stagecoach Boulevard, at the intersection of Elk Street, next to the Flying J. There will be lane closures, semi-truck traffic, heavy equipment traffic, and construction vehicles. The duration of the project is expected to be approximately ten days.” If you have any questions, please call 307-352-1540 and ask for the Engineering Department. Thank you.

Please be advised and adhere to all detours and traffic control signs. Delays are to be expected and please plan accordingly. Use an alternative route during these dates and times and pay attention to roadwork signs.