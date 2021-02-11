Parts of western Wyoming could see up to 24″ of snow beginning today

Advertisement

February 11, 2021 — What is being called an “extended heavy snow event” could bring up to two feet of snow in some areas of western Wyoming. The National Weather Service is forecasting 16 to 24 inches of snow accumulation for the Tetons, Gros Ventre Range, and areas of Yellowstone National Park, Salt River, and Wyoming ranges. Snowfall should start this afternoon and last through Saturday morning. The towns of Jackson Hole and Star Valley could see up to a foot of the white stuff.

Advertisement

Here is Sweetwater County; we have a 20% chance of snow showers later this afternoon with a 40% chance of snow tonight with an accumulation of up to an inch. Friday’s snow probability is 50%, with another inch of accumulation possible. A 70% chance of snow is in the forecast for Saturday. Followed by single-digit high temperatures on Sunday.

See the Sweetwater County forecast here.